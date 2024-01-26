Will he become Klopp's successor? Ex-Liverpool player expressed a desire to rule his ex-team

On January 26, Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

While his successor is not yet clear, former Liverpool player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, expressed his desire back in 2018:

"I dream about it, but first I need to prove to myself that I am ready and prepare. If I ever decide to risk trying coaching, my connection, dedication, and passion for Liverpool will always be present. Why not? Let's see if our paths cross."

Alonso played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009 and won the UEFA Champions League in 2005. Bayer, under Alonso's leadership, is currently leading the Bundesliga after 18 rounds without any defeats this season.