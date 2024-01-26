Will he become Klopp's successor? Ex-Liverpool player expressed a desire to rule his ex-team
Football news Today, 07:34
Photo: twitter.com/indykaila
On January 26, Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the 2023/2024 season.
While his successor is not yet clear, former Liverpool player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, expressed his desire back in 2018:
"I dream about it, but first I need to prove to myself that I am ready and prepare. If I ever decide to risk trying coaching, my connection, dedication, and passion for Liverpool will always be present. Why not? Let's see if our paths cross."
Alonso played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009 and won the UEFA Champions League in 2005. Bayer, under Alonso's leadership, is currently leading the Bundesliga after 18 rounds without any defeats this season.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
Football news Yesterday, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 It's not just Klopp. Liverpool's sporting director leaves the club Football news Today, 07:34 Egypt midfielder suffered a serious injury in training Football news Today, 07:34 Will he become Klopp's successor? Ex-Liverpool player expressed a desire to rule his ex-team Football news Today, 07:01 Jurgen Klopp commented on his surprise departure from Liverpool Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Today, 05:37 Napoli loaned Belgium national team midfielder from Aston Villa Football news Today, 05:08 West Ham has announced the loan of an England national team midfielder Tennis news Today, 04:30 Incredible stat. Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open for more than 2,000 days Football news Today, 04:04 Chelsea head coach has compared his striker to Kane Football news Today, 03:24 Bayern is close to transfer of Galatasaray's defender
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024