The ambitious aspirations of the Saudi Arabian Professional League have become evident following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. After the Portuguese's move to a Saudi club, there have been numerous high-profile signings in Saudi Arabia, with many renowned players joining the clubs of this country, including Mahrez, Benzema, Neymar, Mane, Henderson, Fofana, and others.

The President of the Saudi Arabian Professional League, Carlo Nora, has suggested that the league might still be interested in signing Thomas Müller as a free agent from Bayern Munich next summer.

"Will Thomas Müller be heading to Saudi Arabia as a free agent in 2024? Why not? There is absolutely no reason for anyone to want to leave their teams. We would welcome anyone who can enhance the value and quality of the league."

According to a report by Bavarian Football Works, Thomas Müller turned down a summer transfer offer from the Saudi Professional League. It remains uncertain whether any club will succeed in securing Müller's support on a second attempt.

Thomas Müller is a true Bayern Munich veteran. He has been with the Munich club since 2007, playing in 671 matches and scoring 235 goals. Together with Bayern, the player has claimed 34 trophies.