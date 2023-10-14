RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news "Why not". The head of the Saudi League hinted at the transfer of Mueller

"Why not". The head of the Saudi League hinted at the transfer of Mueller

Football news Today, 04:03
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
"Why not". The head of the Saudi League hinted at the transfer of Mueller Photo from skysports.com/Author unknown

The ambitious aspirations of the Saudi Arabian Professional League have become evident following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. After the Portuguese's move to a Saudi club, there have been numerous high-profile signings in Saudi Arabia, with many renowned players joining the clubs of this country, including Mahrez, Benzema, Neymar, Mane, Henderson, Fofana, and others.

The President of the Saudi Arabian Professional League, Carlo Nora, has suggested that the league might still be interested in signing Thomas Müller as a free agent from Bayern Munich next summer.

"Will Thomas Müller be heading to Saudi Arabia as a free agent in 2024? Why not?

There is absolutely no reason for anyone to want to leave their teams. We would welcome anyone who can enhance the value and quality of the league."

According to a report by Bavarian Football Works, Thomas Müller turned down a summer transfer offer from the Saudi Professional League. It remains uncertain whether any club will succeed in securing Müller's support on a second attempt.

Thomas Müller is a true Bayern Munich veteran. He has been with the Munich club since 2007, playing in 671 matches and scoring 235 goals. Together with Bayern, the player has claimed 34 trophies.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:03 "Why not". The head of the Saudi League hinted at the transfer of Mueller Football news Today, 03:31 Southgate doesn't understand fans' dissatisfaction with Henderson Football news Today, 02:59 Bayern are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Football news Today, 02:26 HIGHLIGHTS: England triumphs over Australia in a friendly game Football news Today, 02:00 Mbappe broke the record of the legendary Platini in the French national team Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:40 How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Yesterday, 16:53 First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Sport Predictions
Football Today Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023