What mark did Alisson get? The ratings of players for the EPL match Arsenal – Liverpool

In the central match of the 23rd round in the English Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool faced off at the Emirates Stadium in London. The teams approached the clash in the title race, both being among the top three strongest teams in the Premier League at the moment.

The Gunners delivered an excellent performance and rightfully secured the victory. Saka opened the scoring, but just before halftime, the Merseysiders equalized thanks to Gabriel's own goal. In the second half, Martinelli scored the winning goal, and Trossard sealed the final score in injury time.

After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players for this game. Arsenal's winger Gabriel Martinelli (7.6) was recognized as the best player of the match. Other players receiving high ratings were Rice, Jorginho, Mac Allister, and Trossard (7.3). The worst player on the field was Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson (5.6), who was involved in conceding two goals.

According to the Sofascore portal, the best players of the match were Martinelli and Mac Allister (7.8), with Martin Edegor also receiving a high score (7.7). The main antagonist of the match, Alisson, received a rating of 6.2, and the worst on the field was Liverpool's defender Joe Gomez (6.1).