What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup

This season for Manchester United is truly one of a kind. On one hand, they've suffered a complete collapse in domestic competitions, but on the other, they're just one step away from Champions League football. Yet, Ruben Amorim's squad could set an unprecedented record.

Details: Manchester United could become the first team to qualify for the Champions League thanks to... a Cup victory. The Red Devils booked their Europa League spot this campaign precisely by winning a domestic trophy, as they finished eighth in the 2023/2024 Premier League. Consequently, by triumphing in the Cup, Manchester United clinched Europa League football, and if they win that, they'll advance straight to the Champions League group stage.

Moreover, this season's Europa League winner could set another remarkable milestone—becoming the team to qualify for the Champions League from the lowest position in their domestic league. For that to happen, Manchester United or Tottenham would have to finish below 13th place. For now, this less-than-glamorous record belongs to Sevilla, who, after winning the 2022/2023 Europa League, had finished 12th in La Liga.

Reminder: Earlier, Manchester United's head coach made a firm statement regarding rumors of Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Saudi Arabia.