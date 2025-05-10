RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup

What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup

Football news Today, 02:39
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup Getty Images

This season for Manchester United is truly one of a kind. On one hand, they've suffered a complete collapse in domestic competitions, but on the other, they're just one step away from Champions League football. Yet, Ruben Amorim's squad could set an unprecedented record.

Details: Manchester United could become the first team to qualify for the Champions League thanks to... a Cup victory. The Red Devils booked their Europa League spot this campaign precisely by winning a domestic trophy, as they finished eighth in the 2023/2024 Premier League. Consequently, by triumphing in the Cup, Manchester United clinched Europa League football, and if they win that, they'll advance straight to the Champions League group stage.

Moreover, this season's Europa League winner could set another remarkable milestone—becoming the team to qualify for the Champions League from the lowest position in their domestic league. For that to happen, Manchester United or Tottenham would have to finish below 13th place. For now, this less-than-glamorous record belongs to Sevilla, who, after winning the 2022/2023 Europa League, had finished 12th in La Liga.

Reminder: Earlier, Manchester United's head coach made a firm statement regarding rumors of Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:08 "It's disappointing." Smith defends Zaha from criticism amid low scoring output Football news Today, 02:39 What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup Football news Today, 02:16 "I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit Football news Today, 02:00 Berta's first transfer. Arsenal reach agreement with Zubimendi over move Basketball news Today, 01:34 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:28 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 01:21 "Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup Football news Today, 00:50 Fabbiani Doesn’t Rule Out Coaching Boca Despite Being a River Fan Football news Today, 00:15 Ruidíaz Shuts Down Universitario Return Talk and Says That Chapter Is Closed Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Deportes Limache Eyes Another Upset as They Face Colo Colo in Copa Chile
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football Today Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores