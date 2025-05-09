"Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes
Football news Today, 17:10Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Saudi club Al Hilal has set its sights on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as a top transfer target this summer, but the chances of this move happening appear to be extremely slim.
Details: Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Bruno will remain with the squad.
Quote:
"Not only Saudi Arabia, but many clubs want to sign Bruno Fernandes and are ready to go to extraordinary lengths... but Bruno is NOT for sale.
He will be our player for many years to come."
This season, Bruno Fernandes has racked up 19 goals and 19 assists in 53 appearances.
Reminder: Yesterday, Manchester United secured a spot in the Europa League final, where they will face Tottenham.
