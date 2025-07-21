What?! FIFA imposes transfer ban on Barcelona

Barcelona's financial troubles have been well-known for quite some time, but nobody could have imagined things would get this serious.

Details: The Ecuadorian club sharing the name with the global football giant has been hit with a second transfer ban by FIFA. The current runners-up in their domestic league were first barred from registering new players on July 7, and just two weeks later, football’s world governing body handed down a second ban.

According to the portal, both restrictions on registering new players will remain in force for three transfer windows. FIFA has not disclosed the reasons behind such a tough decision.

Reminder: After 21 matches in the Ecuadorian championship (played in a spring-to-autumn format), Barcelona sits in second place, trailing current leaders Independiente del Valle by five points.