What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress

Football news Today, 12:56
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Kyle Walker has already won numerous trophies with Manchester City and is considered one of the most consistent defenders of the modern era. However, the personal life of the footballer every day opens more surprising details.

Recall that last week, Kyle Walker's cheated on his pregnant wife, Annie Kilner, was revealed. It was later revealed that Annie was told everything by the footballer's mistress, Lauryn Goodman, who had a child with Walker.

However, according to The Sun's sources, Annie and Lauryn did not know that Walker was in a relationship with another girl, a mystery model whose name has not been revealed. Kyle met the model in January 2019 at a club.

"It's unbelievable how Kyle had energy left for football," says the source.

It would be recalled that Walker is currently a father of five children with two women and is expecting another child with his wife, Annie, to be born soon. Last week, the footballer was dating his wife, Annie. However, according to media reports, Kilner is in no mood to continue the relationship.

