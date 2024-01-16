The Walker's saga persists. The wife of the Mancheste City star is pregnant by their fourth child

The tumultuous personal life of Manchester City and England national team defender Kyle Walker continues to capture attention in England.

Last week, news broke about Walker's separation from his wife, Annie Kilner, due to another marital infidelity by the Manchester City defender. Just days later, the information space was shaken by the revelation that, following his wife, Walker's lover, model and blogger Lauryn Goodman, also left him. This occurred after it was revealed that Walker is the father of Goodman's second child. Lauryn independently shared this information with the defender's wife.

However, the story doesn't end there. The English tabloid The Sun claims that Walker's wife is six months pregnant, expecting their fourth child together. In a photograph where Walker and Kilner are captured together for the first time after their separation, the woman is not wearing her wedding ring, and her jacket is raised around the abdomen.

According to a source, Annie only confided in her closest friends and relatives about the pregnancy and desperately tried to keep it a secret.

The source emphasized Annie's distress at the rumors that surfaced over the weekend, stating that every woman has the right to announce her pregnancy herself, rather than someone else doing it. The situation deeply affected her, especially during this period of her life.

The source also refuted claims that Kyle was kicked out of their shared mansion five months ago. Reportedly, the footballer was shown the door only after Lauryn revealed the truth about her pregnancy to Annie.

Annie Kilner and Walker had been together for 13 years and were raising three children. However, the footballer has repeatedly cheated on his wife with different women, leading to publicized sex scandals.