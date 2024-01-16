RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Walker's saga persists. The wife of the Mancheste City star is pregnant by their fourth child

The Walker's saga persists. The wife of the Mancheste City star is pregnant by their fourth child

Football news Today, 12:10
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Walker's saga continues. The wife of the Mancheste City star is pregnant, their fourth child Photo: The Sun

The tumultuous personal life of Manchester City and England national team defender Kyle Walker continues to capture attention in England.

Last week, news broke about Walker's separation from his wife, Annie Kilner, due to another marital infidelity by the Manchester City defender. Just days later, the information space was shaken by the revelation that, following his wife, Walker's lover, model and blogger Lauryn Goodman, also left him. This occurred after it was revealed that Walker is the father of Goodman's second child. Lauryn independently shared this information with the defender's wife.

However, the story doesn't end there. The English tabloid The Sun claims that Walker's wife is six months pregnant, expecting their fourth child together. In a photograph where Walker and Kilner are captured together for the first time after their separation, the woman is not wearing her wedding ring, and her jacket is raised around the abdomen.

According to a source, Annie only confided in her closest friends and relatives about the pregnancy and desperately tried to keep it a secret.

The source emphasized Annie's distress at the rumors that surfaced over the weekend, stating that every woman has the right to announce her pregnancy herself, rather than someone else doing it. The situation deeply affected her, especially during this period of her life.

The source also refuted claims that Kyle was kicked out of their shared mansion five months ago. Reportedly, the footballer was shown the door only after Lauryn revealed the truth about her pregnancy to Annie.

Annie Kilner and Walker had been together for 13 years and were raising three children. However, the footballer has repeatedly cheated on his wife with different women, leading to publicized sex scandals.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City
Popular news
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024