What a thrilling Championship finale! All contenders for Premier League promotion are set

On Saturday, May 3rd, the English Championship wrapped up with all matches of the final round. By the end of this action-packed matchday, all playoff participants who will battle for the third ticket to the Premier League next season have been determined.

Sheffield United and Sunderland had long secured the 3rd and 4th spots respectively, but five clubs—Bristol City, Coventry, Millwall, Blackburn, and Middlesbrough—were locked in a fierce race for the 5th and 6th places right up to the last whistle.

Lady Luck smiled on Coventry and Bristol, who managed to hold their ground and will now get their shot at promotion glory.

Championship 2024/25. Play-off semifinals

Sheffield United vs Bristol City

Sunderland vs Coventry City

It's worth noting that the semifinal ties will be played over two legs, with the decisive final showdown set for Wembley. The winner of that clash will join Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League, replacing Southampton, Leicester, and Ipswich.

For the record, Luton Town, Cardiff City, and Plymouth have been relegated to League One at the conclusion of the season.