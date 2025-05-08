What a reunion! Ex-PSG star Jay-Jay Okocha shares photo with Samuel Eto'o at Parc des Princes

Former PSG footballer Jay-Jay Okocha was spotted in the stands at Paris' Parc des Princes, attending the Champions League semifinal between PSG and London’s Arsenal. While there, he crossed paths with ex-Inter Milan star Samuel Eto'o, capturing the moment with a photo he later shared on his Instagram account.

The meeting of these two African football legends sent fans into a frenzy, with their joint photo serving as a celebration of African football excellence.

It's worth noting that Jay-Jay Okocha played for PSG from 1998 to 2002, leaving Parisians with warm memories of his time at the club. Meanwhile, Samuel Eto'o was a key figure for Inter Milan, becoming one of the main heroes of the Italian club’s iconic 2010 Champions League triumph.

📸 Samuel Eto’o x Jay Jay Okocha 🇨🇲🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/84wd5tRj3N — AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) November 29, 2023

And in 2025, these two clubs will once again face off in the grand final of Europe’s premier club competition. PSG convincingly overcame Arsenal over two legs, securing a 3-1 aggregate victory. Inter Milan, in a thrilling showdown, edged past Barcelona, defeating the Catalans with a dramatic 7-6 aggregate score.