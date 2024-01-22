West Ham received a refusal in the transfer of the forward from the Premier League club

West Ham's interest in Aston Villa's forward Jhon Duran will remain just that.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers received a refusal in response to their transfer offer for the Colombian. Earlier, Aston Villa's head coach, Unai Emery, did not rule out the possibility of selling players to comply with financial fair play rules.

Previously, it was reported that Chelsea and several other clubs were also interested in Duran. Aston Villa paid approximately €17 million to MLS club Chicago for him in January 2023.

In the current season, Duran has not received enough playing time under Unai Emery. He played in 23 matches but got only 662 minutes on the field, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He primarily featured in the Conference League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, never starting in the Premier League.