West Ham ready to snatch potential coach from Crystal Palace

Earlier we informed that Austrian specialist Oliver Glasner will be Roy Hodgson's successor at Crystal Palace, but, it's not that simple.

According to CaughtOffside, the 49-year-old coach is also being considered by West Ham, who could be saying goodbye to David Moyes in the near future.

West Ham knows all about this manager, as a couple of years ago he coached Eintracht Frankfurt, who defeated West Ham in the semi-finals of the Europa League. Glasner is highly regarded in European football, and he could prove to be a quality appointment for the Hammers.

The 49-year-old Austrian's last club was Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom he won the 2021/22 Europa League. Prior to that, he coached Wolfsburg and LASK Linz.