Europa League 2021/22 winner will become the head coach of the Premier League mid-table club

Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner is set to become the new head coach of London-based Crystal Palace, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Today, the leadership of Crystal Palace will hold a final meeting with Glasner, during which both parties will conclusively finalize all details of the contract. Glasner is highly keen on the prospect of working in the Premier League.

The current head coach of the Eagles, Roy Hodgson, will be stepping down.

The most recent club for the 49-year-old Austrian was Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom he clinched the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/22 season. Prior to that, he coached Wolfsburg and LASK Linz.

After 24 rounds, Crystal Palace holds the 15th position in the English Premier League with 24 points. Only 5 points separate them from the relegation zone.