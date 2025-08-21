West Ham persist in pursuit of Lorenzo Pellegrini

Negotiations are ongoing.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, English side West Ham have made an official offer to Roma for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Reports indicate that West Ham have tabled a bid of €5 million plus additional bonuses for Pellegrini, but Roma deemed the offer, to put it mildly, insufficient and are demanding at least €10 million. Talks between the clubs are still underway.

Last season, Pellegrini made 34 appearances for Roma, netting 3 goals and providing 3 assists. The midfielder's current contract with the Giallorossi runs until summer 2026, and Transfermarkt values Lorenzo at €9 million. At present, Pellegrini is recovering from surgery on his nasal septum.

Reminder: West Ham have not received any offers for Paquetá. The player remains at the club