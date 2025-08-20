West Ham received no offers for Paquetá. The player stays at the club
Midfielder Lucas Paquetá has been officially cleared by the Football Association, which prompted West Ham to consider a possible sale of the Brazilian. But just like two years ago, nothing materialized.
Details: As Mick Brown revealed in an interview with Football Insider, reports that Paquetá will remain with the Hammers are simply based on the fact that the club hasn’t received any offers for him.
Quote: “There’s been a lot of talk about Paquetá’s future. About which clubs might be interested, what the price would be, and whether West Ham would agree to let him go. The main question was whether anyone would actually take the risk to sign him.
But none of that matters, because no one has made an offer. Maybe clubs considered him, scouted him, but there were no concrete moves. Karen Brady’s confirmation that he’s staying is precisely due to the absence of any real attempts to take him away.”