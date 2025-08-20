RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news West Ham received no offers for Paquetá. The player stays at the club

West Ham received no offers for Paquetá. The player stays at the club

No one dared to make a move.
Football news Today, 08:51
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
West Ham received no offers for Paquetá. The player stays at the club Getty Images

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá has been officially cleared by the Football Association, which prompted West Ham to consider a possible sale of the Brazilian. But just like two years ago, nothing materialized.

Details: As Mick Brown revealed in an interview with Football Insider, reports that Paquetá will remain with the Hammers are simply based on the fact that the club hasn’t received any offers for him.

Quote: “There’s been a lot of talk about Paquetá’s future. About which clubs might be interested, what the price would be, and whether West Ham would agree to let him go. The main question was whether anyone would actually take the risk to sign him.

But none of that matters, because no one has made an offer. Maybe clubs considered him, scouted him, but there were no concrete moves. Karen Brady’s confirmation that he’s staying is precisely due to the absence of any real attempts to take him away.”

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Related Team News
Mourinho preparing loan move for player unwanted by Premier League club Football news Yesterday, 08:23 Mourinho preparing loan move for player unwanted by Premier League club
Football news 17 aug 2025, 03:04 Paquetá must stay! West Ham head coach not ready to let the Brazilian go
Lucas Paquetá considers leaving West Ham Football news 15 aug 2025, 14:26 Lucas Paquetá considers leaving West Ham
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores