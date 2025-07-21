West Ham close to parting ways with World Cup winner

Last summer, World Cup winner Guido Rodríguez joined West Ham from Spanish side Betis. However, the Argentine struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and now he may be considering a change of scenery.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder is searching for a club where he can regain his form and attract the attention of Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

This opens the door for Rodríguez's return to La Liga, with Celta showing interest in his services. The terms of a potential deal remain unclear, but the club has confirmed contact with the player's representatives. However, a transfer is only possible if Celta first frees up space on their wage bill by offloading current players.

Reminder: Last season, Rodríguez played just 1,155 minutes across 23 matches, with his involvement dropping since January. Previously, West Ham announced the signing of former Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.