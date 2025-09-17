RU RU ES ES FR FR
“We showed Champions League spirit.” Alonso pleased with Real's comeback win over Marseille

Despite the sending off.
Football news Today, 10:05
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso. x.com/realmadrid

The match against Marseille proved to be a tough challenge for Real Madrid: early in the game, there was a Trent Alexander-Arnold injury, followed by Dani Carvajal’s red card. But a win is a win, and head coach Xabi Alonso was clearly satisfied with his side’s fighting spirit.

Details: According to the Real boss, his team managed to keep the game under control until Carvajal’s dismissal, and even after being a man down, they managed to secure the victory.

Quote: “A lot happened in this match. The first half hour was very good, fantastic — we played with tempo, pressed well, and created plenty of chances. We could have taken the lead, but conceded instead. After that, the game evened out. In the second half, we pushed forward, even if we didn’t have many clear chances.

But I felt we were in control until everything got complicated by Carvajal’s red card. We showed that Champions League spirit at the Bernabeu, and our goal to make it 2-1 allowed us to defend with ten men and claim three crucial points. This is a very important victory.”

