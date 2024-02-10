RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern

We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern

Football news Today, 15:59
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern

Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, commented on his team's commanding victory over Bayern Munich (3:0) in the pivotal match of the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

The Pharmacist's mentor urged both players and supporters not to succumb to euphoria and to systematically continue the fight for the title.

"We wanted to be competitive. We did a great job, the discipline and compactness of the team was great. The whole performance was great, the boys' commitment was very high. When we need it, we can do it.

All players showed top performances. We had enough chances and they had almost no chances. I have a great team, great players - I can't do it alone. We have great energy and that's the key. There is no secret. The players believe and that's what we want.

Title chances? We’ll talk in May. We have to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground" Xabi Alonso said.

With 13 matches remaining in the championship, the Leverkusen team holds a five-point lead over Bayern Munich. On February 17th, the Pharmacist's will face Heidenheim.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons? Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 17:08 The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0 Football news Today, 17:03 Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley Football news Today, 16:52 Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10 Football news Today, 16:28 Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:59 We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern Football news Today, 15:43 Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Biathlon News Today, 15:30 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Motorsport News Today, 15:08 The Formula 1 team will remove the bookmaker from its name
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis 11 feb 2024 Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024