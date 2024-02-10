We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern

Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, commented on his team's commanding victory over Bayern Munich (3:0) in the pivotal match of the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

The Pharmacist's mentor urged both players and supporters not to succumb to euphoria and to systematically continue the fight for the title.

"We wanted to be competitive. We did a great job, the discipline and compactness of the team was great. The whole performance was great, the boys' commitment was very high. When we need it, we can do it. All players showed top performances. We had enough chances and they had almost no chances. I have a great team, great players - I can't do it alone. We have great energy and that's the key. There is no secret. The players believe and that's what we want. Title chances? We’ll talk in May. We have to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground" Xabi Alonso said.

With 13 matches remaining in the championship, the Leverkusen team holds a five-point lead over Bayern Munich. On February 17th, the Pharmacist's will face Heidenheim.