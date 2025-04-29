'We lack that character': Man United legend praises Cunha

Manchester United is currently in desperate search of a quality forward, and Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha has appeared on the club's radar. Former 'Red Devils' defender Wes Brown believes the Brazilian would be a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim.

Details: Brown praised Cunha's abilities, stating that he possesses the kind of individuality that Manchester United sorely lacks. If he showcases it at Old Trafford, it could be a great transfer.

Quote: "I think he has performed very well at Wolverhampton. He's one of the best players. He can create moments on his own. He has individuality. We saw it in the matches against us. On the field, he has character. I think we lack that character right now. But I always think that happens with the best players. If he does that on the field, I think he would be a good acquisition," Brown said in an interview with talkSPORT's Hawksbee and Jacobs.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United is finalizing the deal to acquire the Brazilian.