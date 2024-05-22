We know where the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals will be held in 2025-26

UEFA has decided on the venues for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals in the 2025-26 season.

The UEFA Champions League final for the 2025/26 season will take place in Budapest, Hungary, at the Puskás Aréna. The decision regarding the final for the 2026/27 season will be made before September, as UEFA is awaiting information from the Italian Football Federation regarding plans for the reconstruction of the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The UEFA Europa League final for the 2025/26 season will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, at Besiktas' home stadium, Vodafone Park. The final for the 2026/27 season will be in Frankfurt, Germany, at Eintracht Frankfurt's home arena, Deutsche Bank Park.

As for the final match of the UEFA Conference League, it will be played in Leipzig, Germany, at RB Leipzig's home stadium, Red Bull Arena Leipzig. The final for the 2026/27 season will also be held at Besiktas' home arena.

