“We don’t care.” Vitinha responds to pre-match statements ahead of Barcelona clash

The PSG midfielder speaks out after the game.
Football news Today, 02:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the build-up to Barcelona vs PSG, there had been plenty of bold statements, and one of the Parisian side’s key players addressed the noise.

Details: According to midfielder Vitinha, the team is well aware that such remarks are common before big matches, but they pay no attention since there’s nothing they can do about them.

Quote: “The story about Lamine Yamal before the match? We know that sometimes things like this are said… We don’t care, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Vitinha stated.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong felt his side started the match stronger, though later admitted their opponents took control of the game.

Reminder: Barcelona are rewriting their club record, scoring in 45 consecutive matches across all competitions.

