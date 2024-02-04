"We are not matching the history of the club". Pochettino commented another Chelsea's failure

Chelsea suffered another setback, losing to Wolverhampton in the 23rd round of the Premier League with a score of 2:4.

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, commented on his team's failure.

"When we scored the game was for us. Then when we concede we start to feel nervous and we didn't manage well the stress.

We conceded two own-goals, it was difficult to manage the team, the stress. We had chances for 2-2 but then we conceded the third. So disappointed, apologise to the fans and thanks to those who stayed and supported the team until the end. We are sorry and we are disappointed.

We cannot go down, it is a tough moment, but it is a moment to be together and find solutions and try to help the team with our decisions.

It is normal that we are not matching the history of the club. It is a different project and it is a matter of time but it is difficult for me to always say [we need more] time, time, time." Pochettino said.