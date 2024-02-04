"We are not matching the history of the club". Pochettino commented another Chelsea's failure

RU RU NG NG
Football news 04 feb 2024, 12:51
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Chelsea suffered another setback, losing to Wolverhampton in the 23rd round of the Premier League with a score of 2:4.

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, commented on his team's failure.

"When we scored the game was for us. Then when we concede we start to feel nervous and we didn't manage well the stress.

We conceded two own-goals, it was difficult to manage the team, the stress. We had chances for 2-2 but then we conceded the third. So disappointed, apologise to the fans and thanks to those who stayed and supported the team until the end. We are sorry and we are disappointed.

We cannot go down, it is a tough moment, but it is a moment to be together and find solutions and try to help the team with our decisions.

It is normal that we are not matching the history of the club. It is a different project and it is a matter of time but it is difficult for me to always say [we need more] time, time, time." Pochettino said.

Chelsea is currently in 11th place in the Premier League table with 31 points. On February 7th, they will play against Aston Villa away

