"We are negotiating a fight with Lomachenko" - Manny Pacquiao reveals details about a potential bout

Details: In his interview with Seconds Out, 46-year-old former world boxing champion from the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao, revealed details about his future in the sport.

According to Manny, there are currently two scenarios on the table: an exhibition bout against Vasiliy Lomachenko and a real fight against Floyd Mayweather:

“It depends on the negotiations; everything is in progress right now. It all comes down to whether we can reach an understanding. My team and his team are coordinating directly… I feel that, initially, we almost reached an agreement. We see eye to eye on many things, but there are still a few conditions we’re discussing. This is a very intriguing matchup. Right now, I have no issues with my shoulder. It’s a good fight, and I’m confident the boxing world will be thrilled if the rematch happens. Negotiations for an exhibition with Lomachenko are also ongoing—not a real fight, but a showcase event. But the story with Mayweather is about a real fight,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao already faced Floyd in 2015, losing by judges’ decision, while he has never shared the ring with Lomachenko.

Lomachenko’s last appearance was in May 2024, when he defeated George Kambosos. In June, he announced his retirement.

