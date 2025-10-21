It's settled! Usyk's team announces his next opponent

A smart and fair decision.

Details: Serhiy Lapin, the official manager of Oleksandr Usyk’s team, revealed the name of his protégé’s next opponent in an interview with The Ring.

Lapin stated that Usyk has already begun his recovery from injury and is feeling great at the moment. As for the Ukrainian’s next opponent, it will be the winner of the Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley bout. Usyk’s fight with the winner is scheduled for the first half of 2026.

Earlier, the WBO mandated that Usyk defend his title against Parker, but the Ukrainian suffered a back injury, prompting the federation to grant him a postponement and require Parker to face Wardley instead.

On July 19, 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the 5th round, becoming a two-time undisputed world heavyweight champion.

