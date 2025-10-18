Former world champion urges Oleksandr Usyk to retire: "He has nothing left to prove"

Usyk has already proven everything

Former IBF and WBA world champion Paul Malignaggi has spoken out about the future of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who in July once again became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Details: In an interview on Carl Froch's podcast, Malignaggi noted that Usyk has already reached the pinnacle and is under no obligation to continue:

Who am I to tell a grown man with such titles what to do? In my opinion, he has performed brilliantly and has nothing left to prove. Nothing will make him any greater. Some people might say he's better than Ali, others say he needs to do more to surpass Muhammad, but nothing he does will convince everyone.

Malignaggi also believes that it's time for Oleksandr Usyk to hang up his gloves.



"By continuing to box, you risk becoming an old man overnight, getting beaten up — and then people will say you're not the greatest. I'm not telling anyone what to do, but if I were in his shoes, I'd retire." said Malignaggi.

Reminder: Oleksandr Usyk announced his return to the ring in 2026.