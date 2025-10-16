Oleksandr Usyk announces return to the ring in 2026

Usyk states there will be no fight with Itauma

The undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (25–0, 14 KOs) has announced his return to the ring in 2026.

Details: The Ukrainian boxer revealed that he is already in training camp, preparing for his next bout after a spectacular victory over Daniel Dubois this July.

“I'm training and planning to step back into the ring in 2026. With God's help, I'll claim victory. Against whom? Can't say yet, negotiations are ongoing. Itauma? No, there definitely won't be a fight with him. He's young and could give me trouble. Plus, he said he doesn't hit grandpas,” Usyk joked.

The most likely opponent for the Ukrainian could be New Zealander Joseph Parker, the mandatory WBO challenger. However, for that to happen, Parker must first defeat Britain's Fabio Wardley in their bout scheduled for October 25 in Manchester.

