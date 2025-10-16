ES ES FR FR
Middlesbrough vs Ipswich: Can Middlesbrough End Their Winless Run?

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough
EFL Championship (Round 10) 17 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
Ipswich Ipswich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the tenth round of the Championship, Middlesbrough host Ipswich in what promises to be a tightly contested clash. The match will take place on Friday, October 17, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s my take on the game.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Middlesbrough are winless in their last three matches, with two draws and one defeat.
  • Ipswich are unbeaten in five consecutive games, earning three wins and two draws.
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in their last two matches.
  • Ipswich have found the net in each of their past five games.
  • Ipswich have not won any of their last four away fixtures, drawing twice and losing twice.
  • After nine rounds, Middlesbrough boast the best defensive record in the Championship, conceding just six goals.
  • Middlesbrough have kept three clean sheets in their last ten matches; Ipswich have managed two.
  • The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 1–1 draw.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich: Match Preview

Middlesbrough made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, winning their first four matches, then following up with a draw and another victory. However, their form has dipped lately — two draws and a loss in their last three outings. Before the international break, Boro suffered a 0–1 defeat to Portsmouth. Despite this setback, they sit second in the table with 18 points from nine games and possess the league’s tightest defense, having conceded just six times so far.

Ipswich, meanwhile, competed in the Premier League last season but couldn’t secure survival and dropped back to the Championship. The Tractor Boys are now aiming for a quick return to the top flight. Their start was underwhelming — three draws and a loss in the first four rounds. However, they bounced back impressively, recording three wins and a draw in their next four games. Ipswich currently occupy ninth place with 13 points from eight matches. Crucially, they have a game in hand, which puts them in the top six based on points per game. Still, it’s clear that the fight for promotion will be an uphill battle.

Probable Lineups

  • Middlesbrough: Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Jones; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; Whittaker, Strelec, Conway
  • Ipswich: Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene; Hirst

Prediction

This promises to be an intriguing contest between two sides eyeing a Premier League return. With both teams capable of creating chances and eager to make a statement, the best bet here is for both sides to score.

