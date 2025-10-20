Prediction on game W1(+1) Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, in the third round of the AFC Champions League group stage, Shanghai Port will host Japanese side Machida at home. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Chinese club Shanghai Port enters the match as the leader of the Chinese Super League. In the 2025 season, the "Reds" continue to set the pace in the CSL, showcasing a powerful attacking style and high tempo under the guidance of coach Kevin Muscat. The team's main focus is aggressive pressing, rapid transitions from defense to attack, and a consistently prolific offense. While their defense is far from flawless, their attacking prowess often compensates for any gaps at the back. Add to that the home advantage and the phenomenal support of their fans, and Shanghai Port has a significant edge.

In the first two rounds of the tournament, Shanghai managed to pick up just one point: a 0-3 defeat to Kobe in the opener and a draw with Hiroshima in the second match, so the team will be eager to claim their first victory in this campaign.

On the other side, Machida Zelvia from Japan approach the game as a more modest but extremely well-organized opponent. The 2025 season has seen the club take a step forward after earning promotion to the top division: they play disciplined football, boast a reliable defense, and look to make the most of their chances. Machida's style is all about compactness, minimizing errors, and exploiting pace on the wings or set pieces whenever opportunities arise. They don't aim to dominate possession throughout the match, instead preferring to act smartly based on the flow of the game.

This approach has paid off: in their first two Champions League outings, Machida recorded two draws—first a 1-1 stalemate against Seoul, then a goalless draw away to Johor (0-0).

Probable lineups

Shanghai Port: Yan, Wang, Yusup, Browning, Lee, Melendo, Matheus Jussa, Matheus Vital, Gabrielzinho, Lu, Leonardo

Machida: Tani, Dresevic, Shoji, Nakayama, Nakamura, Hiroyuki, Shimoda, Hayashi, Nishimura, Na, O

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs

Shanghai have won three of their last four games

Machida have won just one of their last eight matches

Prediction

I believe Shanghai will put up a strong fight against Machida on home turf, despite the bookmakers' cautious outlook. My prediction: Asian handicap on Shanghai Port (+1) at 1.8