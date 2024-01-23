WBC named the best event of the year 2023

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has determined the best event of 2023.

According to the organizers, the standout event of 2023 was the boxing night "The Battle of the Baddest," featuring the main event clash between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The event took place in Saudi Arabia on October 28. In that bout, the British boxer experienced a knockdown but secured victory through a split decision of the judges – 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95. The match lasted all 10 rounds.

Here is the full list of fights from that evening:

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye – (Wardley, TKO 7)

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean – (Parker, KO 3)

Arslanbek Mahmudov vs. Junior Wright – (Mahmudov, TKO 1)

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath – (Itauma, TKO 1)

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole – (Bakole, TKO 4)

Jack McGann vs. Roberto Duran Jr. – (McGann, TKO 2)

Additionally, the promotional company Top Rank has released a promo video for the upcoming bout between WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KO) and Jaron Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KO). The fight is scheduled for February 8 in Las Vegas and will serve as the main event of the boxing night, with the WBO junior welterweight title at stake, currently held by the Argentine Ortiz.