VIDEO. An epic promotional video for the upcoming bout between Lopez and Ortiz has been released

The promotional company Top Rank has released a promotional video for the upcoming bout between WBO's reigning champion in the super lightweight division, Teofimo Lopez (19–1, 13 KO), and Jamaine Ortiz (17–1–1,8 KO).

The bout will headline the boxing event on February 8th in Las Vegas. The WBO super lightweight title, currently held by an Argentine fighter, will be at stake.

Lopez secured a convincing victory in June of last year against former undisputed champion in the super lightweight division, Josh Taylor, via unanimous decision. Following this, Teofimo stated his intention to retire from professional boxing, but later changed his decision.

Ortiz, in September, secured a unanimous decision victory against Antonio Moran. At that time, the fight had to be held in the division above (up to 63.5 kg) due to the American not making weight.