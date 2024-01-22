RU RU NG NG KE KE
Watford will bring back their former forward

Football news Today, 14:11
Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano / author unknown

Former Watford forward Dennis Bonaventure will return to the Hornets.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward will be on loan from Nottingham Forest untill the end of the season. Moreover, he has agreed to a 70% salary reduction to help his club return to the Premier League.

Bonaventure previously played for Watford in the 2021/2022 season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists. He later moved to Nottingham Forest, where he currently belongs. In the 2022/2023 season, his performance with Forest was less remarkable, scoring only two goals in 25 matches before being loaned to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

His contract with Nottingham Forest is valid until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt values Dennis at 5.5 million euros. Watford is currently in ninth place in the Championship table and may not secure a playoff spot for promotion to the Premier League. T

he head coach of Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo, previously commented on the potential points deduction for the team due to financial fair play violations.

