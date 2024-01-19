Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club

The legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is set to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab in the near future, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Mourinho has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the club and is in close contact with the sports director, Dominico Titi. It is expected that he will arrive in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, in the coming days to finalize the deal.

Just a few days ago, Mourinho was sacked from his position as the head coach of AS Roma. The club appointed former midfielder Daniele De Rossi as his replacement.

Al-Shabab currently occupies the 11th position in the Saudi Arabian league after 19 rounds. The team is currently coached by Croatian Igor Biscan, and its main star is former Atletico Madrid player Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.