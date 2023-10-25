RU RU NG NG
Washington Capitals emerged triumphant on the road against New Jersey Devils in 10-goal-match

Hockey news 25 oct 2023
Washington Capitals emerged triumphant on the road against New Jersey Devils in 10-goal-match Photo: nhl.com

Today, within the framework of the NHL's regular season, a singular match unfolded, its outcome proving quite surprising. The Washington Capitals, who had previously exhibited lackluster performances at the outset, emerged victorious on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

In the first period, the visiting team dominated with a resounding 3-0 lead, as goals were expertly netted by Anthony Mantha, Dylan Strome, and Sonny Milano.

The tides turned in the second period, as the game completely slipped into the control of the New Jersey Devils. Within a mere 20 minutes, the 'Devils' scored four goals. Tyler Toffoli claimed a brace, while Timo Meier and Nico Hischier also found the back of the net. Washington's netminder, Hunter Shepard, who made his NHL debut, was granted a firsthand experience of the 'best league in the world.'

Nonetheless, Shepard remained unbroken in spirit, and his teammates responded with three unanswered goals in the third period. Dylan Strome secured a double, converting on a power play, and the game-winning goal was executed by Connor McMichael, with Alexander Ovechkin adding the final goal into the empty net.

With this, Ovechkin's career goal tally in the NHL reached 824, placing him just 70 goals behind Wayne Gretzky, the all-time record holder.

Previously, the Colorado Avalanche set an historic record in the NHL.

New Jersey 4, Washington 6 (0:3, 4:0, 0:3)

