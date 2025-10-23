WAFCON 2026Q: Super Falcons Eye Big Win Against Benin in WAFCON Qualifier

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says his team will be going all out for a big win when they face Benin Republic in the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying tie.

The Super Falcons head into the encounter as overwhelming favourites, and Madugu has made it clear that the team’s target is to secure a commanding victory that will make the return leg a mere formality.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer (Echegini) in the squad, but we can only pray for her quick recovery,” Madugu told *thenff.com.

“On Friday, we’ll go out, play our game, and look for the goals that will put us in a strong position ahead of the second leg.”

Madugu has 19 players available for selection and is confident that the squad has what it takes to defend the continental title they won in Morocco last summer.

The first leg will be played on Friday at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, while the return fixture is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.