Visitors Return to Argentine Football With Passion, Nostalgia—And Old Habits

Rosario Central made history at Lanús’ stadium, celebrating a 1-0 away victory with their fans in attendance for the first time in over a decade. Around 7,000 Canalla supporters filled a section of the stands, bringing color, noise and emotion to a match that symbolized the long-awaited return of visiting fans to Argentine football.

They arrived in over 30 vehicles—buses, vans, and private cars—under a strict security operation that involved 750 officers and dozens of private guards. Inside the ground, the atmosphere was electric: drums, banners, chants, and the energy of a generation experiencing an away game for the first time.

While the experience mostly unfolded peacefully, some unsavory moments resurfaced. Home fans directed chants and insults at AFA president Claudio Tapia and sang a derogatory slur against Rosario. Yet, in contrast, they warmly welcomed Ángel Di María. The Lanús faithful displayed a banner featuring Di María with the World Cup trophy and applauded him during the match—a rare gesture of sportsmanship.

When Di María scored the winner, there were no jeers—just more anger directed at Tapia. Still, the game ended on a hopeful note: Central’s players ran to celebrate with their fans, while Lanús supporters waited to exit the stadium. It was a scene once common in Argentine football, now slowly returning, with all the passion—and the challenges—that come with it.