Violent Threats Against Olimpia Players Shake Paraguayan Football

Olimpia’s on-field struggles have escalated into disturbing acts of violence targeting its players. On Saturday morning, unknown individuals spray-painted the chilling phrase “win or lead” on the home of striker Derlis González, just hours after the team’s 1-1 draw with Sportivo Trinidense in the Clausura. González, sidelined with an injury, had not even featured in the match.

His father, Pablo González, told Radio Monumental that security cameras recorded two people arriving on a motorcycle around 1 AM to leave the threatening message. Later, the player’s wife, Karimi Chávez, posted a photo of the graffiti on Instagram, writing: “There are fans who give their lives for the club, but nothing justifies this.”

The intimidation extended to captain Richard Ortiz, whose house was also vandalized with graffiti calling him a “mercenary” and demanding he leave the team. Local media noted that the incidents underscore the dangerous frustration spilling over from the stands into players’ private lives.

On the sporting side, Olimpia is enduring a disappointing campaign. Veteran coach Ever Almeida took over on August 27 as the club’s fourth manager of the year, following Ramón Díaz, Fabián Bustos and Martín Palermo. Yet results remain poor: Olimpia sits tenth out of 12 with just 13 points from 13 matches, trailing leaders Guaraní by 12. The club is winless in its last three games and recently suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Nacional.

The combination of poor results and violent pressure has cast a shadow over Paraguayan football, raising urgent concerns about player safety and the atmosphere surrounding one of the country’s most historic clubs.