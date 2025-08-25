Ramón Díaz Steps Down After Olimpia’s Struggles Deepen

Ramón Díaz has stepped down as Olimpia’s head coach following a 2-0 defeat to General Caballero. The loss extended the Paraguayan club’s worst winless streak in recent memory and left the team ninth in the Clausura with only nine points. Díaz, who took charge just five weeks ago, ended his tenure with two victories, two draws and three losses.

The Argentine coach appeared alongside his son and assistant Emiliano at a press conference where they confirmed the decision to resign. “Things didn’t go the way we hoped. We are responsible, and that’s why we’re stepping aside,” Emiliano said, adding words of thanks to the players and the board.

At 65, Díaz admitted the club demands instant results and pointed out that a roster with many young players requires patience that Olimpia cannot afford right now. “It’s the best choice not to complicate the team’s future. The fans should keep supporting the players and the management,” he explained. He also stressed that the relationship with the club remained positive despite the poor run.

Díaz arrived on July 17 to replace Martín Palermo, who had departed despite leading the club to a championship in November. The assignment was to revive the team after a Copa Libertadores group-stage exit, but the 3-2 defeat to rivals Cerro Porteño in the superclásico, where Olimpia squandered a 2-0 lead, became the turning point.

The former River Plate coach now closes another brief chapter in a career that has taken him across Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Brazil. In Paraguay, he previously managed the national team between 2014 and 2016 and spent a year with Libertad. His short and turbulent spell at Olimpia underlines the difficulties the country’s most decorated club faces in finding lasting stability.