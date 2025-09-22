Vinicius shares photo with Abderrahim Ouhida, who lost his family during the Morocco earthquake

A beautiful gesture from the club

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has posted a photo in his Instagram story with Abderrahim Ouhida, a devoted fan of the club who previously endured a harrowing personal tragedy.

Vinicius shared a picture embracing the boy, captioning it “HALAMADRID Abderrahim Ouhida🤞🏿🇲🇦”, showing his support for the fan who suffered such a terrible loss.

It's worth noting that Ouhida lost his family — his parents, grandfather, and two siblings — during the earthquake that struck Morocco in 2023. When Abderrahim was shown on television after the tragedy, he was wearing a Real Madrid jersey, prompting the club to invite him to one of their matches.

Ouhida attended the match against Espanyol, enjoyed a tour of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, met the players, and received a jersey signed by the squad and Florentino Pérez as a gift. The young Moroccan also signed a contract with the club's academy.