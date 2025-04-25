Vinicius Junior stars in a funny commercial for Brazilian laundry detergent

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior became the face of a humorous commercial for the Brazilian laundry detergent OMO. The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page.

In the storyline of the commercial, a little girl receives an autograph from her idol Vinicius on her shirt. However, at home, her mother, thinking the shirt is dirty, sends it for washing, causing the much-desired autograph to disappear.

But the girl's father decides to help his daughter and embarks on a journey with her to meet Vinicius again and get a new autograph. Ultimately, they reach their goal and obtain the cherished signature once more.

It should be noted that Vinicius Junior is an idol for many football fans in Brazil, especially children. As one of the world's top players, he embodies the dream of many Brazilian children that they too can rise from the streets to become a leading player in the world's best club.

Let us remind you that Vinicius is currently preparing for a very important match. Together with Real Madrid, he will play in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona tomorrow.