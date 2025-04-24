Are Real Madrid's doctors maximizing Bellingham's injury? It's been dragging on for a while

Jude Bellingham is one of the leaders of Real Madrid and the England national team. Apparently, due to this fact, the player pays no attention to old injuries that still bother him.

Details: Back in 2023, the midfielder dislocated his shoulder, which required surgical intervention. However, he refused it at the time, fearing he would miss the European Championship. Euro 2024 has come and gone, yet Bellingham has still not gone under the knife. Now, Real Madrid's doctors have to make efforts to stabilize the injured shoulder, as noted by the Spanish media.

Moreover, it regularly causes him discomfort, and he is trying to last until the end of the season, when surgery and recovery won't make him miss a significant number of matches. However, recovery from shoulder joint surgery will take at least three months, and Jude, along with the fans, is being urged to undergo it.

Reminder: David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga are also experiencing health issues, having sustained injuries ahead of El Clasico.