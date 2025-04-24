Vinicius Junior reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the latest La Liga round over Getafe

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior commented on his team's victory over Getafe in the latest round of the Spanish championship. The footballer shared a message on his Instagram story.

Vinicius posted a picture of himself with the caption “Win” and a checkmark emoji. This is how the Brazilian indicated that this milestone in the battle for the Spanish championship was achieved.

It should be noted that Real Madrid defeated Getafe with a score of 0:1, with the only goal scored by Arda Güler. Vinicius Junior did not manage to contribute with any decisive actions.

It must be said that the current season has not been particularly good for the Brazilian. In addition to some lackluster performances on the pitch, he is surrounded by numerous scandals off it. Even his own fans have begun to boo him, and he has refrained from celebrating some of his goals.

There are persistent rumors that Vinicius might leave Real Madrid for a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia. However, the Brazilian himself still wants to extend his contract with the Spanish club, but Real Madrid is not satisfied with his salary demands.