Vinicius delivers rallying message for Real Madrid ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Football news Today, 09:45
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is gearing up for his team's next La Liga fixture. The forward shared a brief motivational message on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted a photo of himself in Real Madrid colors, captioned: “May God bless us all! 🤞🏿🤍 ¡HALAMADRID! 🕺🏾”.

It's already confirmed that Vinicius will start in his usual left winger position against Real Sociedad. The Brazilian has played all three opening matches of the league season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Currently, Real Madrid tops the La Liga standings with 9 points from 3 matches played. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, sits near the bottom in 17th place with just 2 points from their three games.

It's worth noting that on September 16, Los Blancos kick off their European campaign with a Champions League clash against French side Olympique Marseille.

