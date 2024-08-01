Villarreal has said whether they will look to replace Sorloth amid rumours of his move to Atletico

After it became clear that Girona forward Artem Dovbyk would not be at Atletico, the capital club switched to other candidates. One of them is Villarreal forward Alexandre Sorloth. Still, the camp of the “yellow submarine” is not so categorical about the rumors.

These media statements were reacted to by Villarreal's director of football Miguel Angel Tena, who said that the club will not look for a replacement for the Norwegian, because already a player of the team:

"The market is the same for everyone, we would like to have the squad closed by the first league game, but it is very difficult. The market doesn't close until the 31st, and you know there are players who play for one team and the next day play for another team.

Time has to be respected, the needs are clear to us. Sorloth is a Villarreal player, we don't need to look for a replacement for him because he is a Villarreal player and from now on we will work in the same spirit," Tenu is quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Earlier it was reported that, like Dovbyk, Sorlot was interested in Roma.