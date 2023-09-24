RU RU NG NG
Main News Villarreal considering transfer of Manchester United midfielder

Villarreal considering transfer of Manchester United midfielder

Football news Today, 08:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Villarreal considering transfer of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek/Uncnown author

Villarreal has expressed interest in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutch footballer has not been a regular in the lineup for the Red Devils and is open to an offer from the Spanish club.

The La Liga team may consider signing him in 2024, but it remains uncertain whether Manchester United would be willing to sell him in the January transfer window. Villarreal is closely monitoring the player's situation.

The Red Devils could explore the possibility of selling the Dutch midfielder, who has struggled to get playing time in the Premier League. It was expected that he would develop into a leading playmaker, but his move to England did not go as planned. He will be looking to revive his career, and a transfer to Villarreal could be an intriguing alternative.

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United in 2020 from Ajax for a fee of €39 million. In the last season, the midfielder made just seven appearances and did not contribute with any goals or assists. In the current season, the Dutchman has yet to make an appearance on the field and was only included in the squad for yesterday's match against Burnley.

