Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi sides with Khanyisa Mayo

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo has been the club's most lonely player today.

The 27-year-old striker made a huge blunder when he tapped in a Pule Mmodi ball that was rolling into the net. The problem was that Mayo was offside. Had Mayo let the ball roll, it would have been a legitimate goal for the Chiefs winger.

The result was a 1-1 draw and Amakhosi's third game without a win.

“That’s a difficult moment for him that as a striker you want your name to be there in terms of goal scoring,” said Tso on iDiski TV.

Also read: Sibusiso Zuma calls for two Pirates players to move to Europe

“Unfortunately, Mayo is a typical striker that wants to score and I even said to Junior [Khanye] that I too once did something like that as well. Khauleza had hit it and I came and finished it off but the difference was that I was onside.