RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder

Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi sides with Khanyisa Mayo
Football news Today, 14:08
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo has been the club's most lonely player today.

The 27-year-old striker made a huge blunder when he tapped in a Pule Mmodi ball that was rolling into the net. The problem was that Mayo was offside. Had Mayo let the ball roll, it would have been a legitimate goal for the Chiefs winger.

The result was a 1-1 draw and Amakhosi's third game without a win.

“That’s a difficult moment for him that as a striker you want your name to be there in terms of goal scoring,” said Tso on iDiski TV.

Also read: Sibusiso Zuma calls for two Pirates players to move to Europe

“Unfortunately, Mayo is a typical striker that wants to score and I even said to Junior [Khanye] that I too once did something like that as well. Khauleza had hit it and I came and finished it off but the difference was that I was onside.

Up next for Amakhosi is Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches Football news Today, 12:51 Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad Football news Today, 08:13 Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad
Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key Football news Today, 07:58 Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key
Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs Football news Today, 00:29 Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club
Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son
Related Tournament News
Bafana Broos talks about Mofokeng Football news Today, 13:47 Bafana coach Broos talks about Mofokeng
Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip Football news Today, 12:32 Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip
Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase Football news Today, 07:45 Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase
Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe
Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro Football news Yesterday, 14:12 Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro's coaching
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores