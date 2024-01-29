RU RU NG NG KE KE
VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party

Tennis news Today, 04:48
The Brazilian forward of Saudi club Al-Hilal, Neymar, attended a party celebrating the birthday of the legendary Brazilian footballer Romario.

Romario, the renowned Brazilian footballer, turned 58 on January 29.

Star Neymar has gained some extra kilograms and appears slightly heavier since his last public appearance. Football fans have raised numerous questions about his physical condition…

Neymar continues his recovery from a knee injury. On October 18, the Brazilian suffered an injury during a match between the Brazil national team and Uruguay (0:2) in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The diagnosis was a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in the left knee.

Earlier reports indicated that the former Barcelona player had requested financial assistance from Neymar.

