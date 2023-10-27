VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia.
Boxing News Today, 16:42
PHOTO: GIUSEPPE CACACE
Ukrainian champion in super heavyweight with WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF titles, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), met with Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) in Saudi Arabia.
On October 28, there will be a 10-round bout between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
Usyk also shared the first photo from Riyadh:
"Francis, be careful with Tyson, I need him in the ring on December 23," Usyk captioned the post.
VIDEO: Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia
PHOTO: Usyk's first post from Riyadh
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Football news Today, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia. Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023