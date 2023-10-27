Ukrainian champion in super heavyweight with WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF titles, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), met with Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) in Saudi Arabia.

On October 28, there will be a 10-round bout between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Usyk also shared the first photo from Riyadh:

"Francis, be careful with Tyson, I need him in the ring on December 23," Usyk captioned the post.

VIDEO: Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia



PHOTO: Usyk's first post from Riyadh