VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine

On the night of November 2, two matches of the 2nd round of the Chetumal group took place at the 2023 WTA 2023 Finals.

Iga Swiatek triumphed in straight sets against Coco Gauff, while Ons Jabeur clinched victory in two sets against Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA Finals 2023. Hard court.

Chetumal Group. 2nd Round

Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Coco Gauff (USA) - 6-0, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) - Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) - 6-4, 6-3.

In the upcoming round, Jabeur will face Swiatek, while Vondrousova will meet Gauff. Despite suffering two losses, there is still a chance for Marketa to progress to the playoffs. To do so, Swiatek must win against Jabeur in straight sets, and Vondrousova must close out Gauff in two sets. In such circumstances, the percentage of games won among the three tennis players, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova, will be considered.

As of now, none of the players have guaranteed a spot in the semifinals from the Chetumal group. Jessica Pegula advanced from the Bacalar group earlier.

After her victory over Vondrousova, Jabeur became emotional during her on-court interview and expressed her support for the Palestinians:

"I am very pleased with the victory, but lately, I haven't been very happy. The situation in the world is disheartening to me... I believe... I'm very sorry. It's very difficult to see children and infants dying every day.

It's heart-wrenching. I've decided to donate a portion of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I cannot be content with this victory. This is not a political message; it's about humanity. I want peace in this world. That's all," Jabeur said.

Chetumal Group Standings:

Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff Match Highlights Video

Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Highlights Video

Post-match interview with Ons Jabeur