VIDEO. Shattered Racquet! Australian demon saves match point and beats legendary Murray in Paris

On October 30th, a 1/32 final match of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris, France, played on indoor hard courts, took place between Andy Murray (United Kingdom, ATP 40) and Alex de Minaur (Australia, ATP 13).

The match concluded with a victory for the Australian sensation in three sets, lasting 3 hours and 1 minute.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor Hard Court. 1/32 Final.

Andy Murray (United Kingdom) - Alex de Minaur (Australia) - 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 5:7

In the third set, Alex de Minaur found himself trailing 2-5 with two breaks.

Murray had a match point on his serve in the 10th game, but De Minaur saved it.

Upon the conclusion of the match, the legendary Sir Andy vented his frustration by smashing his racket on the court.

This marked the 6th head-to-head encounter between the two players. Alex de Minaur emerged victorious in all of them.

In the 1/16 final, the Australian will face the winner of the match between Dusan Lajovic and Benjamin Bonzi.

VIDEO: Andy Murray breaks his racket in frustration

🇨🇳 Beijing '23: 2-5 down in the decider, saved 3 MPs



🇫🇷 Paris '23: 2-5 down in the decider, saved MP@alexdeminaur vs Andy Murray: the two-act drama 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rqhDpuIYgZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 30, 2023

Video Highlights of the Andy Murray vs. Alex de Minaur Match.