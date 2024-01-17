VIDEO. "Say that to my face". Djokovic engaged in a heated altercation with a spectator

Novak Djokovic engaged in a dispute with a fan during his match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open 2024.

During the match, the Serbian player heard shouts from the crowd directed at him. Djokovic took it personally and approached the fan section to address the issue.

"Do you want to say something? Do you want to say something to me? Come here and say that to my face. Come here," emotionally urged Djokovic to the spectator.

The match itself ended with Djokovic's challenging victory (6:3, 4:6, 7:6, 6:3). This win marked Djokovic's 30th at the Australian Open.

In the third round of the Australian Open, Djokovic will face the 32nd-ranked player in the world, Argentine Thomas Etcheverry, who defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils today.